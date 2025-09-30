Man Carries Live Snake on Train, Begs for Money; Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns

Many bizarre videos of people doing weird things often goes viral on social media, similar unexpected video has surfaced on social media, were a man is walking in a coach, holding a live and real snake in his hand. This video has left netizens in shock.

In viral video man is seen holding snake in hand and asking for money from the passengers. Some passengers are seen giving a little money after seeing it, while others are just watching. Raghuvanshi wrote in the post, “A man went with a snake in Mongolai (Madhya Pradesh). A new way of asking for money from the hardworking working class in Indian Railways.”

A video circulating on social media shows a man walking through a train coach, holding a live snake and soliciting money from passengers. This incident, reminiscent of a similar one recently on the Sabarmati Express, has sparked concern about railway passenger safety. The 22-second video, shared on X by Deepak Raghuvanshi, reportedly took place on a train from Mongolai to Bina Junction in Madhya Pradesh.

A video of a man carrying a snake and begging for money on a train has sparked outrage online, raising serious safety concerns and questions about railway security. Netizens are demanding action, with many calling for the man's arrest. Railway authorities are investigating the incident and have requested passenger information to take appropriate measures and ensure passenger safety.