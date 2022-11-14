Man chops live-in partner into 35 pieces, disposes them of across Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner, chopped her body into 35 pieces, and disposed them across the city at various locations. Aftab has been arrested and sent to 5-day police custody.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Aftab Poonawalla, who murdered her live-in partner Shradha who was asking him to marry her. Poonawalla chopped her body into 35 pieces and bought a new fridge to store them and threw them at

various locations over a period of 18 days. To avoid any suspicion, he used to leave the house with a body part in a polybag at 2 a.m.

According to sources, an argument had taken place between the accused Aftab and Shradha on May 18. During the quarrel, Shradha was shouting, therefore, in order to silence her and make sure their neighbours don't listen, Aftab pressed Shradha's face due to which she choked to death.

Aftab and Shradha used to work in the same call center in Mumbai, the two started dating and moved in together. However, her family did not approve of their relationship following which the couple eloped and came to Delhi.

The matter came to light when the victim stopped talking to her parents. Her family also checked her social media accounts and found no updates during this period.

Her father visited Delhi around five months ago and went to the place where her daughter was staying with her live-in partner. However, upon reaching there, her father found the place to be locked following which he lodged a missing complaint.