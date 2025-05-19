Man Falls While Boarding Bus Through Window In Viral Video (Watch)

After a dubious video went viral and left internet users perplexed, incensed, and ashamed—all at once—the problem of many Indians "lacking basic civic sense" returned to the forefront of public discourse. The video shows a man attempting to get on a packed public bus through the window, which is the most uncommon and dangerous manner to do so! The man in question thought that getting on a bus via a glass window was a good idea, but he quickly regretted his choice. Naturally, the window was unable to support the man's weight as he started to board the bus. In the end, the window and the man who was hanging from it fell onto the road.

The incident went viral very quickly. It was impossible to tell if the man was hurt or walked unharmed. The precise time, place, and legitimacy of the post remain unknown.

Kaam karne ja raha tha kaand kar ke aa gaya 😂 pic.twitter.com/G3K8Oa9Pgc — 𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒌𝒂♡ (@Mishka_Shine) May 18, 2025

Netizens started to respond as soon as the video became viral. While some referred to the outcome as "befitting," the majority criticised the man for the poor choice. The handle "Mishka_Shine" posted the video to X (previously Twitter). More than 265K people liked the post after it was shared yesterday.

A user wrote, “Welcome to Maharashtra,” and another commented, “This is funny, but not funny at the same time. Funny because of what happened, and not funny because this is such blatant violation of rules and lack of basic etiquette.” The third user wrote, “I hope the man was fined heavily because why would you even try something like this. What is wrong with Indians sometimes?” Fourth user commented, “Why am I not a surprised guys? This is just embarrassing.”