Man invites his own friends to come along on their honeymoon

When a couple gets married, honeymoon is the most special part and every couple wants it to be the most romantic trip one. But what if we told you that a man invited his friends on a his honeymoon trip? Won't you get angry? Yes thats exactly what happened beweem a couple.

In a very weird incident, a man who was supposed to get married in seven month, revealed that he and his future wife had planned a destination where his friends also wanted to do go.



"The place we were going has always been a dream destination of me and my friends. When I told them where we'd plan our honeymoon they said how jealous they are and how they wish they could also go," he wrote on Reddit's AITA forum.

"I told them that we could consider the idea of making this a friend inclusive honeymoon and they were very excited with the idea."

The guys also said that his friends group were planning a trip for several years but nothing worked out. This ideas was a great chance for them to align their holidays at work for the special occasion.

"I announced it to my fiancée the other day and I thought she'd find it a cool idea but she got completely mad at me and started crying and telling me how much of an inconsiderate a**hole I am," he continued.

"I tried to explain to her I didn't do it with malice I simply thought it would be a good chance for the guys to experience it and I even told her she can tell some of her own friends of they want to join."

He added: "She told me that I'm ridiculous for insisting that this is a good idea and how she felt horrible because I'm inconsiderate because I made my honeymoon into a friendship trip when it's supposed to be about us two.

"She also says I'm an even bigger AH for discussing it with my friends and getting them excited about it when I didn't consult her and honestly I think she's right on that part and I might be the a**hole."

While concluding the man said he thought his wife-to-be wouldn't mind the idea of going with friends.