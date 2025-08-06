Matrimonial Match Turns into Nightmare: Viral Post Reveals Man Learns Wife Was Pregnant with Ex’s Child After Sleeping with Him Just a Day Before Marriage

Mental Health Therapist & Relationship Counsellor Kishan Singh recently shared a personal incident faced by his past clients on Instagram without revealing their identities. The post has gone viral on social media and is capturing the attention of many people. He said that his client met someone on a matrimonial site. The profiles matched, and after thinking about everything, they decided to get married in a month. Everything seemed fine, and both families were happy as the couple settled in. Sushma (Name Changed) became pregnant just days after the wedding. But months later, one expected phone call changed the couple’s life.

The therapist said that his client told him, “I got married to Sushma about six months ago. We met through an online matrimonial site. During the first meeting, Sushma’s father laid out his conditions clearly: a government job, over Rs 1 lakh monthly salary, and a clean past. “I checked all the boxes," the man said.

The man mentioned he had no demands, and Sushma was a beautiful girl. Both families agreed, and they got married. After they got married, they settled in well, and within a few days, Sushma found out she was pregnant. About five months later, Sushma got a call from her ex-boyfriend Ankit (Name Changed). He said they had been dating each other for three years and wanted to get married, but since Ankit did not earn much, his proposal was rejected by the family.

The man then said that Ankit told him just a day before getting married, Sushma met Ankit, and they had sex. She did it intending to carry his child, even if she was marrying someone else. The man met Ankit in person. Anikt showed him photos of them together, some of which were taken in an intimate state in a hotel room.

“What made it worse? Her parents knew everything but chose to hide it from me," he said.

When the man confronted Sushma, she broke down and admitted that everything was true. She said that it was part of her past. She met him a day before their wedding because he asked him to meet him one last time. Speaking about the pregnancy, she said, “Yes, the child I’m carrying is his, but it was a mistake.”

The man told the therapist that this incident had left him broken. The man said, “This is the reality I’m sitting with. I don’t know who to trust anymore. And most painfully, I don’t know what to do with myself. Where do I even go from here?”

Kishan also issued a clarification in the post stating that the story is real and was posted with the consent of his client. The names and places were changed to maintain privacy.

Internet Reacts:

The post was made on August 5 and has over 5 lakh views, 2000 likes, and more than 200 comments. A user commented, “Succeeded to get a government job son in law, but failed to raise own daughter.” Another wrote, “She will divorce him and take huge alimony. Lives with her boyfriend and this guy has to pay her.” A third user posted, “If girl is beautiful, is that all? Wouldnt you get to know her, take time to marry? Having said that, completely her fault and her parents . Best solution is to cut off ties and cut ur losses and next time be careful. Take time, get to know the person, take time. Beauty is skin deep.” A fourth user demanding justice for man wrote, “Come out of the relationship and sue the entire spinelss family for cheating. Cheating is cheating, no matter what. This man deserves justice.”

Another user explaining what the law states wrote, “The worst part is according to law kids born out of adultery even if you have DNA proof that the husband is not the father, the husband is still considered as father by default.. so if not alimony he will definitely have to pay for child support.”

Section 112 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, states that a child born during a valid marriage, or within 280 days after its dissolution (provided the mother has not remarried), is legally presumed to be the legitimate child of the husband.