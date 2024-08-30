Mumbai Food Delivery Agent Becomes Model, His Inspiring Journey Wins Hearts Online (Watch Video)

If you manifest things and work hard then you can achieve anything in your life. Sahil Singh boy hailing from Mumbai, transformed his life 360 degree by working hard for it. Sahil Singh who used to work as a delivery agent became a fashion model. A video of his inspiring journey has gone viral on social media.

A clip shows Sahil in a Food delivery costume and then transition he walks a ramp for a reputed brand. While posting this video on his Instagram page he wrote, “Delivery boy to sales executive to MODEL.” This video has reached four million views, earning praise from social media users. Actor Riddhima Pandit expressed her admiration with clapping emojis, while comments included: “Bro stopped serving food and now models” and “You’re such an inspiration! Keep it up!”

Additionally, another recent video featuring a Northeast Indian artist working as a Zomato delivery agent in Mumbai has also attracted attention, leading to offers of support from social media users.