Mumbai Rains: Jokes and Funny Memes Surface as City Witness Unseasonal Rain and Dust Storm
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 13, 2024 04:50 PM2024-05-13T16:50:32+5:302024-05-13T16:51:14+5:30
Unseasonal rains and dust storms have created havoc in Mumbai and suburbs. following the rains social media is filled with funny memes. Netizens feels like Mumbai weather is currently looking like a Hollywood movie shot in Mexico. Memes tweeted by users has gone viral on social media.
See Memes
1. Mumbai currently looks like a Hollywood movie shot in Mexico
Mumbai currently looks like a Hollywood movie shot in Mexico pic.twitter.com/CeJRqEDEdL— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 13, 2024
2. It’s raining here now, anywhere else in Mumbai too? Also some of my colleagues reported that their is Zero Visibility too.
It’s raining here now, anywhere else in Mumbai too? Also some of my colleagues reported that their is Zero Visibility too 👀 ?? #MumbaiRains#DustStormpic.twitter.com/QUE8iTFNoW— SR ⁶⁹ (@ultimate__d) May 13, 2024
3. NASA just released a picture of Mumbai from space.
NASA just released a picture of Mumbai from space. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/3g9huI23yD— Viraj Pradhan (@GenericTallGuy) May 13, 2024
4. Mumbai people in dust storm.
Mumbai people in dust storm #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/PKTAXFTJEC— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) May 13, 2024
5. One user tweeted famous scene from Heera Pheri which said "Arey Yeh Kidhar Gaya"
#MumbaiRains#duststormpic.twitter.com/Wn84Q8lNv0— Bhakti Sagar 💯fb (@Bhakti_247) May 13, 2024
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Thane, cautioning about potential thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds on Sunday. Additionally, light rain is anticipated in Mumbai beginning the same day.