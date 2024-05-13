Mumbai Rains: Jokes and Funny Memes Surface as City Witness Unseasonal Rain and Dust Storm

May 13, 2024

Mumbai Rains: Jokes and Funny Memes Surface as City Witness Unseasonal Rain and Dust Storm

Unseasonal rains and dust storms have created havoc in Mumbai and suburbs. following the rains social media is filled with funny memes. Netizens feels like Mumbai weather is currently looking like a Hollywood movie shot in Mexico.  Memes tweeted by users has gone viral on social media. 

See Memes 

1. Mumbai currently looks like a Hollywood movie shot in Mexico

2. It’s raining here now, anywhere else in Mumbai too? Also some of my colleagues reported that their is Zero Visibility too. 

3. NASA just released a picture of Mumbai from space.

4. Mumbai people in dust storm. 

5. One user tweeted famous scene from Heera Pheri which said "Arey Yeh Kidhar Gaya"

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Thane, cautioning about potential thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds on Sunday. Additionally, light rain is anticipated in Mumbai beginning the same day.

