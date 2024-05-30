Nandamuri Balakrishna Faces Backlash for Pushing Actor Anjali on Stage During 'Gangs of Godavari' Event; Video Goes Viral

Video of Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing his co-actor Anjali to stand comfortably has gone viral on social media. This incident happened at pre-release event of movie Gangs of Godavari.

In viral video he is seen Cleary pushing Anjali and asking her to shift so that he can stand comfortably. While Anjali and her co-star handled this situation very well. They dusted it off by laughing, but netzines didn't took it well. They came out in support of Anjali and slammed Nandamuri Balakrishna saying how can this behavior is acceptable.

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has been receiving a massive backlash on social media after a video of him pushing away actress Anjali at an event, surfaced on the internet.#LokmatTimes#Balakrishna#Anjali#TeluguActor#IndianActorspic.twitter.com/G4val6sUjt — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 30, 2024

The video of Balakrishna's disrespectful behavior went viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation from users. Many criticized his rough handling of the situation and questioned his lack of manners. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his anger and commented on this video.