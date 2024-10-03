Navratri 2024: Mumbai Local Train Platform Turns Yellow as Women Commuters Wait for Ladies Special on First Day of Festival (Watch Video)

Amid the Navratri 2024 celebrations across the country, Maharashtra's capital city is not behind in participating in the nine-day festival. A video of Mumbai's local train platform amazed the internet, as commuters can be seen standing in yellow.

A video shared by many X users shows travellers, mostly women, standing for ladies' special train wearing Navratri day one colour, due to which the whole platform was seen as 'Yellow.' However, the name of the local train station is still not known.

Mumbai Local Trains Get Into Spirit of Navratri

On the first day of Navratri, Mumbai’s railway platforms turned into a sea of yellow as women, waiting for the Ladies Special train, embraced the festive color. #LokmatTimes#Navratri2024#MumbaiVibes#YellowDay#Navratripic.twitter.com/NgbuWZ0T4g — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 3, 2024

Today, October 3, is the first day of Shardiya Navratri, which is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Shailputri, the first form of Maa Durga, with immense devotion. Due to this, the first day of Navratri is associated with yellow, so people in offices and working places celebrate the first day by wearing yellow.

This is not the first time the local trains have been an attraction for social media during the Navratri festival or Durga Puja. Last year, videos of a group of women performing the Garba dance aboard a Mumbai local train also went viral on social media.

This year, the Navratri festival began on October 3, and Dussehra will be celebrated on October 12 (Wednesday), which marks the conclusion of a 9-day festival in India, also known as Vijayadashami.