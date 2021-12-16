Newlywed couple cremates 15 people after their wedding instead of going on honeymoon

Marriage is an important moment in everyone's life. Everyone makes special preparations for it. Where to go for honeymoon after marriage is already planned. Booking is also done for this. But if someone told you that a couple arrived at the cemetery the next day instead of their honeymoon. Yes it is true. In their celebration of happiness, a couple has tried to maintain social consciousness.

They have cremated 15 people who died from covid. According to the information received, a young man named Mohammad Ridjivan Osman got married to a young woman named Noor Afifa Habib on December 13. Instead of going on their honeymoon after marriage, the couple decided to bury bodie who died due to Corona. The decision to spend a few days after the wedding at the cemetery instead of the honeymoon has been well received by the people. Mohammed was working in a social organization and for the past few months had been carrying out the responsibility of burying the dead as a Corona warrior.

He used to take those who had died of corona to the cemetery and bury them. Even on the day of his wedding, he learned that some had died of corona. On the one hand, he was getting married but also wanted to go to the funeral. He discussed the matter with his wife, and they both decided to postpone their honeymoon and work for Corona Warrior.

The couple has cremated 15 people since their marriage. The couple decided to put their personal life and happiness aside and fulfill their social responsibility first.