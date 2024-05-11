‘Next Year KKR Me Aa Jaunga’: Kolkata Knight Riders Deletes Video After Rohit Sharma's Chat Sparks Panic Among Fans

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024 has not been good for former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma. He was seen struggling in scoring runs. Today (May 11), Hardik Pandya-led MI is scheduled to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ahead of the match against KKR, a controversial video shared by KKR on its social media accounts has gone viral. In a video deleted by KKR, Sharma can be seen talking to Kolkata coach Abhishek Nair. While chit-chatting, the former MI skipper said something that sparked concerns among fans.

The entire conversation between Rohit Sharma and Abhishek was not clear, but fans are making different guesses about what was heard in the video. Shortly after this video went viral, Kolkata Knight Riders deleted it from their page. Due to this, fans started discussing more about what Rohit was trying to say.

Here Are Some Heard Chats Between Rohit Sharma and KKR Coach:

0:01 Every single thing is changing.

0:04 It's up to them, I don't care.

0:08 I'm not going anywhere.

0:12 Whatever it is, it is my home, brother.

0:15 The temple I have built.

0:18 Do I care, this is my last one.

0:30 Next year I am coming to KKR.

0:01 Ek ek chiz change ho raha hai,

0:04 Wo unke upar hai mujhe faraq nhi padta

0:08 Mai to kahi jane nhi wala.

0:12 Jo bhi hai wo mera ghar hai bhai.

0:15 Jo temple maine banaya hai.

0:18 Mujhe kya ye to mera last h.

0:30 Next Year KKR me aa jaunga.@KKRiders's deleted video🎥 pic.twitter.com/GNxCTYessC — Prąɬყųʂɧ❤️‍🔥🚩 (@PratyushKumar45) May 10, 2024

Some fans say that Rohit said he wants to move to Kolkata Knight Riders and also about his captaincy of Mumbai Indians in this season of IPL, while some say that Rohit is talking about the ICC T20I World Cup 2024 it will be his last tournament. MI appointed Hardik Pandya after replacing Rohit Sharma as captain. Mumbai's journey under the captaincy of Pandya was not good so far, as they have finished at 9th position on the table.