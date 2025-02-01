No Income Tax Up To 12 Lakh: Funny Memes and Jokes Flooded Social Media After New Tax Regime Announces During Budget 2025
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2025 03:22 PM2025-02-01T15:22:20+5:302025-02-01T15:22:35+5:30
Social media platforms were flooded with funny memes and jokes as netizens rejoiced after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced no income tax for income up to Rs 12 lakhs under the new tax regime on Saturday, February 1. This means taxpayers with salaries or income up to Rs 12 lakh would not be required to pay tax.
The new regime offers NIL income tax for earnings up to Rs 12 lakh. Sitharaman’s middle-class tax relief announcement set the internet crazy, as netizens shared memes and jokes with Bollywood videos and songs. Social media users broke out into a meme fest as they welcomed the "No Income Tax" decision.
Take a Look at Some of the Funny Memes and Jokes Here:
1. There will be no income tax payable up to Rs 12 lakh under the new regime)— Sanket (@BTechComedian) February 1, 2025
2. TDS on Senior Citizen Rs 1 lakhs plus on interest
3. TDS on Rent Rs 6 Lakhs onwards#BudgetSession2025pic.twitter.com/4d8f2Kk5yn
no income tax upto 12 lakhs in new tax regime— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 1, 2025
middle class right now :pic.twitter.com/yl8jwjMTXk
Nirmala Sitharaman : No Income payable on income of up to Rs 12,00,000 in the New Tax Regime— Sumit (@SumitHansd) February 1, 2025
Giant Tax Relief For Middle Class: No Income Tax Up To Rs 12 Lakh
This is awesome. No tax till the income of Rs.12 lakh . 🔥🔥🔥#Budget2025 | #IncomeTax | #बजट2025pic.twitter.com/R4fXfApXbf
#IncomeTax#Budget2025— SarcasmHit (@SarcasmHit) February 1, 2025
New Tax Regime 🤣 pic.twitter.com/82shyXIMnh
No Tax for up to ₹ 12 lakh income under new income tax regime.— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) February 1, 2025
Meanwhile Salaried Middle Class Indian:-#NirmalaSitharaman#BudgetSession#Budget2025#बजट2025#IncomeTaxpic.twitter.com/o2fMic4Sjm
FM Sitharaman gave her 8th consecutive Budget speech this year. Her 74-minute speech made a big announcement for the middle class for the financial year 2025-26 today. Limit to be Rs. 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers, with a standard deduction of Rs. 75,000. Union Budget 2025-26 brings across-the-board changes in Income Tax Slabs and rates to benefit all taxpayers. Tax slab rate reduction and rebates result in substantial tax relief to the middle class, thereby boosting household consumption expenditure and investment.
She also announced the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, which will be launched in 100 Low-Crop Productivity Districts. The Programme will help 1.7 crore farmers enhance Agricultural Productivity, Improve irrigation facilities, and facilitate long-term and short-term credit.