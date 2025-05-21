Noida: 7-Year-Old Girl’s Finger Stuck in Park Bench for 6 Hours in Sector 53, Video Goes Viral

A seven-year-old girl's finger got stuck in holes in a metal park bench. The incident took place in Central Park behind Kanchenjunga Market in Sector 53, Noida. Bystanders initially tried to free her fingers but were unsuccessful. They then alerted the fire brigade department. According to reports, the girl, named Anshika, had inserted her fingers into the metal holes on the bench while playing. Due to pressure, her fingers got stuck and could not be removed despite repeated efforts. She began crying, drawing the attention of people nearby, who quickly called the fire brigade and local police for help.

Viral Video of Girl’s Fingers Stuck in Park Bench

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said that upon receiving the call, a team reached the site and cut the seat of the bench from all sides. The section of the bench stuck to the child’s fingers was then taken to a hospital, but doctors there did not have the means to safely remove the metal.

The fire brigade then sought the help of ironwork experts. Using advanced rescue tools, they gradually cut the metal piece into smaller sections. After around six hours of continuous effort, the girl’s fingers were safely freed. She was given first aid and then sent home in stable condition.