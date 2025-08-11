Noida: Chilling CCTV Video from Daycare Shows Attendant Punching, Slapping, Biting 15-Month-Old; FIR Registered

A 15-year-old toddler was beaten and slapped multiple times by an attendant at a daycare in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The CCTV footage of the facility located in Sector 137 revealed the horrors. A mother filed an FIR after she noticed her toddler's usual behaviour and discovered bite marks on her thighs.

On the complaint, the daycare shows the CCTV footage of its facility, which shows that her child was physically assaulted by an attendant, who allegedly pinned her to the ground, slapped her multiple times and bit her in the thighs as she continues to cry in pain.

A case has also been registered against the daycare owner for ignoring the incident after noticing it. The family is a resident of Paras Tiera and filed a complaint at the Sector 142 police station on Thursday. The accused who assaulted the toddler has been identified as Sonali.

WARNING! Distruging CCTV Footage May Upset Some Viewers

#NOIDA DAY CARE में मासूम बच्ची के साथ मेड ने करी दरिंदगी



15 महीने की मासूम को को मेड ने दांतो से काटा

बच्ची को मेड ने पटक दिया



पूरी घटना डे-केयर के CCTV में कैद हो गई



पैरेंट्स की शिकायत की आरोपी गिरफ्तार



सेक्टर-137 स्थित पारस टेरिया सोसायटी स्थित प्ले स्कूल की घटना… pic.twitter.com/zG5WmNsd6d — PRIYA RANA (@priyarana3101) August 11, 2025

The daycare named Blippi's and its owner are identified as Charu. The toddler had been attending the daycare for two hours daily since May. On Monday, the mother noticed that her daughter looked distressed when she picked her up from the daycare. After coming back home, she also saw bite marks on her thighs and rushed to the hospital, where the doctor confirmed human teeth.

After this, she rushed to the daycare and demanded that CCTV footage be shown to her. The footage revealed a shocking sequence of events. Sonali was seen slapping the toddler, throwing her to the ground, hitting her with a plastic bat, and even biting her.

When the mother confronted the owner of the daycare, Charu, and Sonali, they allegedly misbehaved with her and even issued threats. Referring to the footage, Monica said that despite her daughter's frantic cries, Charu did not provide any care or comfort.

A case has been registered of BNS under sanctions 115(2) causing hurt, 351(2) criminal intimidation and (352) intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace. The police had taken the custody of Sonali and conducting further investigation.