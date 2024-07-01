Pakistan Parliament Viral Video: If You Don't Look at Me, I Won't Talk to You, Says Imran Khan's Party Leader Zartaj Gul to Speaker

Zartaj Gul has stirred a row in Pakistan Parliament as she asked the Assembly Speaker to not avoid eye contact as she spoke. Video of former minister in Imran Khan's cabinet making rounds on the social media websites. Zartaj appealed the Speaker to wear his glasses and then look at her.

This happened in recent Parliament proceedings in Pakistani assembly which now going viral. "My party leaders have taught me to speak looking into the eyes. I can't continue speaking if you avoid eye contact like this. Wear your glasses, sir," Zartaj Gul told Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. "I am a leader. I have got 1.5 lakh votes. If you don't listen to me, I will not be able to speak to you," Zartaj Gul said.

Pakistan Parliament Viral Video

"I will listen but will not make eye contact as making eye contact with a woman does not look good," the Assembly Speaker said.

"If you ignore 52% of women like this, then only selected people will come here," Zartaj Gul said. The Speaker said he does not look into the eyes of women.

Zartaj Gul got re-elected in 2024 from Dera Ghazi. Gul is a Pakistani politician who served as Minister of State for Climate Change in Imran Khan's ministry from 5 October 2018 until 10 April 2022, when Imran Khan was ousted by a no-confidence motion.