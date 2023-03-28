Rajasthan: Four brothers spent Rs 8 crore on dowry for their sister's wedding

Dowry is a traditional practise in which the family of the bride gives gifts or money to the family of the groom during a wedding. Dowry can include cash, jewellery, household goods, property, and other valuable items. In the latest of such absurd dowry customs, four brothers from Rajasthan’s Dhingsara village in Nagaur district paid a mind-blowing dowry of Rs 8 crore and 31 lakhs for their sister's wedding.

This Nagaur district is not new to the tradition of Myra, a form of dowry. But, these four brothers have created history in the village by giving such a hefty dowry which no one has ever given before. Four brothers – Arjun Ram Mehria, Bhagirath Mehria, Umaid Ji Mehria and Prahlad Mehria – paid a huge amount for the marriage of their sister Bhanwari Devi on 26 March.

As per ETV Bharat's report, the brothers' dowry for their sister included Rs 2.21 crore cash, 100 bighas of land worth Rs 4 crore, 1 bigha land at Gudha Bhagwandas village worth Rs 50 lakh, over 1 kg of gold priced at 71 lakh, and 14 kg of silver worth Rs 9.8 lakh. Additionally, a tractor priced at Rs 7 lakh was also given as dowry.