Rajasthan: Thief Gets Stuck in Exhaust Fan Hole While Attempting Robbery in Kota, Video Goes Viral

A bizarre incident has come to light in which a man who entered a house to rob it while the family was on vacation got stuck inside for nearly hour. This incident occurred in Rajasthan's Kota at the residence of Subhash Kumar Rawat, who was away in Khatushyamji on January 3. A video of man being trapped has gone viral on social media.

Video of this incident was shared by popular X handle, Ghar ka kalesh. According to report, when Subhash Kumar's wife returned home around 1 am the next day and unlocked the main gate and saw thief wedged halfway through the kitchen’s exhaust fan shaft. Police reported that the man entered the premises to steal valuables but became trapped in a narrow exhaust opening. An accomplice reportedly fled the scene upon hearing the commotion.

The event attracted locals and lasted almost an hour as people watched and discussed what was happening. A video of the event has become popular on social media. Police arrived, saved the man, and arrested him.

In Rajasthan's Kota, a family returned from Khatu Shyam Ji darshan to find a thief stuck in the exhaust fan hole! They called police to pull him out. Accused Pawan drives a police officer's car. 😳

Sources say the arrested man arrived in a car displaying a police sticker, likely to avoid raising suspicion. Authorities are investigating the case to find the man who escaped and to see if the arrested man is connected to other thefts in the area.