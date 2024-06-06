Rajat Dalal Arrested: Popular Fitness Influencer Held For Assaulting and Urinating on Students

Bodybuilder, Instagram fitness influencer, and power-lifter Rajat Dalal, known for his extreme fitness videos, is reportedly in serious trouble after a disturbing video surfaced online. Allegations against Dalal include abducting and brutally mistreating a student. According to reports, Dalal smeared cow dung on the student's face, forced him to clean a toilet, urinated on his face, and physically assaulted him. This incident followed after the student posted a viral selfie with Dalal, captioned, "Every morning, seeing your face at the gym ruins my day."

The selfie was taken at a gym frequently visited by Dalal, who also shoots his fitness videos there. Offended by the post, Dalal summoned the student to the gym, asking for his address. Once the student provided it, Dalal went to his residence and called the student to meet him outside. Upon the student's arrival, Dalal, along with his associates, abducted him and took him to Green Gales Society in Jagatpur. There, Dalal began verbally abusing the student and forced him to do squats while threatening severe harm, saying, "How dare you make my video? I will cut you into pieces and not spare you."

A video of the assault shows Dalal and his friends hitting the student inside a car, demanding he call Dalal "Papa" and apologize for the social media post. The student was then taken to a cowshed in Chandkhed, where he was smeared with cow dung and beaten with slippers, all recorded on camera. Subsequently, Dalal took the student to a flat, forced him to clean the toilet, and continued to beat him on camera. After the student lost consciousness, Dalal urinated on his face. The assault ended with Dalal dropping the student near his home and threatening his mother. Dalal boasted, "I would have killed him, but he's too young, so I am sparing him. I am a Jat from Haryana. I have big connections here. The police can't harm me; they are in my pocket. "Following the victim's complaint, Rajat Dalal has reportedly been arrested.