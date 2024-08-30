Rajat Dalal Viral Video: Fitness Influencer Clarifies Over His Hit-and-Run Clip, Says ‘Koi Mere Naam Pe Views..'

A fitness influencer, Rajat Dalal, has clarified a viral video after facing wide criticism from netzines. Updating the public on the hit-and-run case, the controversial clip said someone was doing 'conspiracy' and taking a view of my name.

Social media platforms were sparked by the viral video of Rajat Dalal purportedly driving recklessly at a high speed over 140 kmph and hitting a biker on a busy road. However, Dalal now claims that the footage is misleading and that it has emerged online.

In a video shared by the X handle Ghar Ke Kalesh, it shows that Dalal saying , “Toh bhai sabhi ko Ram Ram, recently ek video bhaut viral horaha hai jisme log bhaut akrosh dikha rahe hai, bhaut narazgi dikha rahe hai. Mere part pe bas bhai mein itna bolna chahunga ki na toh mere pas mera koi data hai, na iss time mere pas mera Instagram account hai, mujhe khud ko he nahi pata wo video kaha se viral hua, kaha se aaya hai, kya scene hai, abhi ke spas ka wo video bilkul bhi nahi hai.”

Rajat Dalal Knocks Down Biker On Busy Road With SUV Speeding Over 140 Kmph, Says 'Roz Ka Yahi Kaam Hai Mera' (Watch Video).

“Main ye ulti seedhi cheezein, ladayi jaghde, gaali galoch bhaut peeche chhod chukka hun. Mujhe nahi pata ki ye koi conspiracy hai, mere naam pe views lene hai, mujhe imaandari se nahi pata kya cheez ha,” he further said.

Rajat Dalal Clarifies on His Hit-and-Run Viral Video

Rajat Dalal Recent Clarification after this Video Goes Viral https://t.co/0TTHd6W6Ulpic.twitter.com/HxUfAON2LH — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 30, 2024

Showing its frustration over the viral video he stated, “Ab bhai bhagwan jaane, mujhe nahi pata har dusre din koi ek video aajati hai. Aree mujhe samajh hain bhai past hota hai sabka, par jeevan mein wo saari cheezein mein bhaut pehle he chhod chuka hun. Seekh mil chuki hai aur seekhraha hun. Na mein kissi se koi kalesh kar raha hun aur na he kissi se karne wala hun, aur bhai umeed karunga ki iss cheez ko sab samjhenge.”

He concludes his statement by saying, “Aur jo bhi cheez sach hogi, wo saamne aahe jaayegi sabke. Toh tab tak please sab thodi shaanti rakh lo, thoda sabra rakh lo, aur agar kahi se mein kasurvaad nikalta hun toh tumhri jooti aur mera sar.”

The Dalai Lama's statement came just after his video went viral on social media platforms. The video allegedly featured him driving his car at a high speed, hitting a two-wheeler, and continuing to drive away without providing assistance or stopping his vehicle. He said “Vo gir gaya toh koi baat nahi ma’am,” and drives on.

Netizens have expressed their fury over the video as it keeps making the rounds online, demanding Dalal’s arrest as well as justice for the injured rider.