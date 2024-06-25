Ram Setu Seen from Space in Stunning Photo Released by European Agency (See Pics)

The European Space Agency (ESA) has revealed a satellite image of Ram Setu, also referred to as Adam's Bridge, taken by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite. This natural bridge of shoals spans 48 kilometers, connecting India's Rameswaram Island off the southeast coast to Sri Lanka's Mannar Island. 'Ram Setu' acts as a natural separation between the Gulf of Mannar, an inlet of the Indian Ocean to the south, and the Palk Strait, an inlet of the Bay of Bengal to the north.

The formation of the Ram Setu bridge has sparked various theories. According to Hindu mythology, the bridge was constructed by an army of monkeys led by Lord Hanuman to aid Lord Ram in rescuing his wife Sita from captivity in Sri Lanka. However, geological evidence suggests that these limestone shoals are remnants of a land bridge that once connected India and Sri Lanka.

"This natural bridge was traversable until the 15th century, after which it was gradually eroded by storms over the years." Historical records suggest that some of the sandbanks are now dry, and the sea in this area is shallow, ranging from 1 to 10 meters deep, as indicated by the light color of the water.

Rameswaram Island, also known as Pamban Island, is accessible via the 2-km-long Pamban Bridge. The island is home to two main towns: Pamban, situated on its western edge, and Rameswaram, located approximately 10 km to the east of Pamban.

"The sand dunes serve as breeding grounds for birds such as the brown noddy, while numerous species of fish and sea grasses thrive in the shallow waters. Sea life around Adam's Bridge includes dolphins, dugongs and turtles," the European Space Agency said.