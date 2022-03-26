RIPJosephVijay trends on Twitter even though actor is 'alive'; check out reason

Famous South star Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, known mononymously as Vijay. 47-year-old actor Joseph Vijay has given many films to the South film industry, and he has a long fan following. Soon the actor's film Beast is also going to be released but suddenly the news of his death #RIPJosephVijay is trending on Twitter and users are tweeting one after the other, even sharing pictures of his death. Know why #RIPJosephVijay is trending on Twitter even though the actor is alive.

In South cinema, there is a tremendous craze among the fans for their favorite superstar. Whenever a film of a superstar is released, a different craze is seen among the fans. In such a situation, it is seen many times that the fans of these stars also start a verbal war with each other on social media. This is the reason that suddenly the news of the death of superstar Joseph Vijay started trending on Twitter.

In fact, recently, actor Ramcharan and Jr NTR's film RRR has been released in the theaters and soon superstar Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar's film Beast is also going to be released. In such a situation, a war has broken out on social media between his haters and fans and many users are tweeting with the hashtag #RipJosephVijay. Morphed pictures of Joseph Vijay's death are being shared on social media like memes.

Actor Joseph's upcoming film Beast is a comedy action film. It is directed by Nelson and produced by Sin Pictures. Actress Pooja Hegde is going to be seen opposite Joseph Vijay in the film. Along with Tamil, the film will also be released in Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.