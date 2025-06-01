Road Accident: Mother Warns Son to ‘Ride Safe’ Then Runs Him Over Herself (Watch Video)

In a parking lot, a mother and son bid each other an affectionate farewell before driving off. "Ride safe!" was the mother's heartfelt appeal as they said their goodbyes, a traditional sign of concern. Irony, however, struck at a road crossroads moments later. When the son slowed down while riding his bike, his own mother, who was unaware that he was directly in front of her, rear-ended him. To the joy of the Internet, the hilarious family fender-bender was captured on camera and is currently trending on social media. The mother stepped out to check on the bike rider, and after realising that he was her son, she said, “I'm so sorry. Oh my god. Oh my god, Jacob.”

Since then, the viral video has received over 4.6 million views and a ton of amusing comments. A user commented, “Mom, after hitting him: ‘I told you bikes are dangerous’.” Another user commented, “She didn’t say she would drive safely.” A third user commented, “True definition of ‘I brought you in this world and I’ll take you out.’ A fourth user wrote, “At first I thought she was going to hit him while backing out of her parking spot, but this is worse, he was directly in front of her lol.”

Some social media users were also puzzled by the man's motivation for stopping in the middle of the road. “Why on earth did you stop? We need to know,” a user asked. Another user asked, “Why did he not drive? Why did he slow down like that? I can't see it.”