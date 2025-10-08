"Single Hu, Khush Hoon": Man Celebrates Divorce With Milk Bath and Cake, Internet Reacts (Watch Video)

We celebrate post-wedding rituals after having hectic marriage, but have you ever seen divorce celebration. Yes, it sounds bizarre but a video of man celebrating his divorce is currently going viral on social media. Viral video begins with man taking his first milk bath after getting divorcee. Then he wears new clothes and shoes, and then cut a cake "Happy Divorced" written on it.

His mother is also attending the celebration, overjoyed, and cheering him on. A video shared by Instagram user Biradar DK on September 25th quickly went viral. The caption stated, "Please be happy and celebrate yourself, don't be sad. 120 grams of gold and 18 lakh rupees in cash have neither been taken nor given. I am single, happy, free, my life, my rules, single and happy," suggesting he is content and independent."

Here's How internet Reacted

People on social media are commenting on this man's unique way of celebration. Some people like it, while many criticised him. One user commented that, "Congratulations." Another user wrote, "Please don't get married again... Your mother is enough to take care of you... Enjoy." While user criticising video wrote, "I hope your ex-wife is happier than you." another user commented, "Dear girls, if you want to live peacefully in your life then please stay away from Mamma's boy, otherwise get ready to see the biggest disaster of your life."