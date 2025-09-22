Snake in BJP Leader’s Car: 7-Foot Python Found Inside Bonnet of Nagendra Pratap Singh's Car in Barabanki (Watch Video)

A huge 7-foot python was discovered under the bonnet of BJP leader Nagendra Pratap Singh's car in Sirauli Gauspur area of Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light in Satyanam Purva village of Kotwadaham tehsil on Monday morning, September 22, when the leader went to start his car, he noticed some unusual movement inside, according to Bhaskar.

When the BJP leader opened the bonnet, he saw a seven-foot-long python coiled inside. He got frightened and called out to the villagers. Seeing this, a huge crowd from the village gathered at the spot to witness the huge reptile. The forest department has been contacted to rescue the python safely.

उत्तर प्रदेश के बाराबंकी में बीजेपी नेता नागेंद्र प्रताप सिंह की कार में मिला 7 फीट लंबा अजगर! वन विभाग ने किया सुरक्षित रेस्क्यू।



7-foot python found hiding in BJP leader Nagendra Pratap Singh’s car in Barabanki, UP. Forest department successfully rescued the snake.… pic.twitter.com/Khu1taM4LN — Asian News Bharat (@Asian_newsBH) September 22, 2025

The forest department says that the python will be released safely into the forest without harming it. A video which has now gone viral on social media site shows a huge python inside the bonnet of the car.

