‘So Personal’: Payal Gaming Breaks Silence on Viral Deepfake MMS

Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, issued and statement on the intimate video which is going viral on social media, falsely claiming, the popular YouTuber and content creator. After the deepfake MMS spreading like a fire on social sites, Payal warned for sharing and creating such material in any form.

Payal condemned the AI-generated deepfake video she warning of legal action for those who share, reproduce such material and misuse her name.

For the past 2 days, social media has been flooded with multiple obscene videos and images, with claims that Payal is making netizens confused. The material had circulated widely with no fact-checking and verification of the fake video claiming Payal. The video also burst into debates where people communicated and fans of her debating over her deepfake viral MMS generated using AI.

Seeing this, Payal could not stop herself from speaking about the obscene deepfake viral video featuring her. "I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing. Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity," Payal wrote on an Instagram post debunking the viral video featuring her.

Payal explained that such videos have more consequences, affect the person's personal life and real families. "What has been most painful is not only the misrepresentation itself, but the speed and ease with which a person's dignity can be undermined in the digital space. These actions have consequences far beyond the screen, affecting real people, real families, and real lives," she wrote further.

She said she had always chosen to maintain silence over the negativity, but this time the "situation demands clarity and voice - not just for myself, but for the many women who are subjected to similar forms of online abuse and character attacks."

Paya termed the viral video dehumanising and hurtful for her. "I respectfully urge the public and members of the media to refrain from sharing, reproducing, or speculating about this material in any form. Appropriate legal steps are being taken to address the misuse of my name and likeness, and to ensure accountability in accordance with the law," she warned people for sharing such content will fall into legal action.

"I am deeply grateful to those who have reached out with support, empathy, and understanding during this difficult time. Your kindness and trust have given me strength when I needed it most," she concluded her statement.