Social Media Flooded With Funny Memes and Jokes As Nitin Gadkari Proposes Law To Replace Vehicle Horns With Indian Musical Instrument Sounds

Social media users flooded platforms with funny memes and jokes on Monday after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari proposed a law to replace regular vehicle horns with sounds inspired by Indian musical instruments. During an event on Monday, Gadkari said, “I am planning to make a law that the horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear. Flute, tabla, violin, harmonium.” His comments, aimed at reducing noise pollution, quickly gained attention online and led to a flood of funny posts on social media platform X (Formerly Twitter).

Alongside the horn proposal, Gadkari also discussed the government's push for green and biofuels, including ethanol and methanol, to combat pollution. He pointed out that the transport sector contributes around 40% of India’s total pollution.

Gadkari highlighted the growth of India's automobile sector, which has surged from a value of Rs 14 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 22 lakh crore today. He added that India has overtaken Japan to become the third-largest automobile market in the world, following the US and China.