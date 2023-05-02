Tamil Nadu: 21-year-old man dies after falling into boiling rasam vessel

A 21-year-old college student died after he accidentally fell into a vessel of piping hot rasam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, according to police.The victim was doing a part-time job in a catering firm.

He was serving food to guests present at a marriage function when he fell into the cauldron having boiling rasam, which was to be served to the guests, police told news agency PTI on Monday.The man suffered serious burns and was admitted to a government hospital in the city. But he died on April 30 without regaining consciousness. A case has been registered and investigation was on, they added