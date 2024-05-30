Tamil Nadu: Several Injured After LPG Cylinder Explodes at Samosa Shop in Tirunelveli, Viral Video Captures Incident

Several people were injured Thursday evening when a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded at a samosa shop in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli town on Thursday, May 30th, 2024. A viral video circulating online captures the incident.

LPG cylinder exploded at a samosa shop in Tirunelveli. Three people have been injured in the explosion. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. #LPG#CylinderBlast#Tirunelveli#SocialMediapic.twitter.com/Bg0QED7lq2 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 30, 2024

According to regional reports, the blast occurred at a shop on Vadakku Ratha Veedhi, completely gutted the establishment. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames before they could spread to nearby businesses. The injured were transported to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Police believe a gas leak from the cylinder may have caused the explosion, but the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause.