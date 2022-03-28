Tamil Nadu youth buy dream bike by paying entire amount in Re 1 coins, it took 10 hours to count them

Nowadays we hear a lot of strange incidents in the country which also goes so viral on social media, but we bet you this incident below is going to surprise you and make you laugh to the core. A youth in Tamil Nadu's Salem bought a bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh. But the interesting part is he paid the entire amount in Re 1 coins. The incident took place on Saturday.

The boy is identified as V Boobathi according to the reports he had saved Rs 1 coins for three years. After arranging all the money, he took it to the showroom and bought a new Bajaj Dominar. Mahavikranth, the manager at Bharat Agency said "The staff at the motorcycle showroom took 10 hours to count Boobathi's three years of savings."

Boobathi is a Youtuber he started posting his videos on the platform four years ago, he is a BCA graduate and before YouTube, he worked in a private company as a computer operator. It was his dream to buy a buy but due to lack of money, he couldn't then he started saving money to make his dream come true.