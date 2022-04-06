Teen lost his both nipples by spraying deodrant, in order to complete dare

A 19-year-old student from University of Liverpool, lost his two nipples in order to showoff. The boys identity is not disclose, lost his two nipples by spraying two cans of body spray on them, which caused his body parts to fell out.

He did this in order to complete the dare given by his classmate. He was 15 at that time of when he expected the 'showboat' challenge.

He was in school changing room when he stood with this chest and his classmate emptied two cans of deodorant directly onto his nipples. After the cans got emptied his two nipples pooped up.

Talking on the incident the boy said, "At first it's just cold. It's not really a big thing. And then it starts to burn and you're just there waiting for it to finish. It was fine, it was all fine. Then the boy who was actually freezing my nipples, he flicked both my nipples. And that's when the nipples fell off."

"It hurt. It was like raw, exposed skin. As soon as he flicked it, you could see that there was a discolouration," he added.

"Have you ever seen a wart? It was exactly like that."

After coming out from the changing room he got into his physical education uniform, where number of students got to know about this incident.

"I’m in German, just sitting, and my nipples are now gone. I’m just chilling, and then people are like, 'Your shirt is bleeding'. And you just see two blood stains from both my nipples."

He now says he regret for what he have done "I put myself in this position because I accepted the dare," he said. "Now that I look back on it, it's stupid, it happened. Now I've got no nipples."