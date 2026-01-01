This Indian YouTube Channel Earns ₹38 Crore in a Year Using Only AI-Generated Videos

Artificial intelligence (AI) is once again proving its power by reshaping the digital content ecosystem in unprecedented ways. A recent revelation has highlighted how AI-generated content is no longer an experimental trend but a profitable business model. In a startling development, an Indian YouTube channel has reportedly earned over ₹38 crore within a single year using only AI-generated videos. This success story underlines how advanced AI tools are lowering entry barriers for content creation while simultaneously enabling massive global reach. With minimal resources and no traditional production setup, AI-driven channels are now competing with, and even outperforming, conventional digital creators.

According to a global study conducted by video editing platform Kapwing, the Indian YouTube channel ‘Bandar Apna Dost’ has emerged as the most-watched AI-generated content channel in the world. The channel exclusively uploads videos created using artificial intelligence and has achieved remarkable numbers. So far, it has recorded 2.07 billion views and gained more than 2.76 million subscribers. Kapwing’s study analyzed over 15,000 popular YouTube channels worldwide, making the findings particularly significant. Among fully AI-generated channels, ‘Bandar Apna Dost’ ranked at the very top in terms of viewership and engagement.

The content strategy of ‘Bandar Apna Dost’ revolves around short, AI-generated video clips featuring animated monkey characters. These videos require no actors, filming locations, or high-end production crews. Despite the absence of traditional creative processes, the content has managed to attract viewers from across the globe. The study estimates that the channel’s annual revenue stands at approximately ₹38 crore, highlighting how low-cost, AI-driven production can generate massive financial returns. This achievement is being seen as a powerful example of how AI can function as an effective and scalable tool for digital creators.

The study also sheds light on YouTube’s growing preference for AI-generated content within its recommendation system. The influence of AI-created videos is increasing rapidly on the platform. Around 20% of the videos recommended to new users fall under the category known as “AI Slop,” which refers to content created entirely by AI with minimal or no human creativity. This trend is even more pronounced on YouTube Shorts, where nearly 33% of the first 500 Shorts shown to a new user are AI-generated, signaling a major shift in content consumption patterns.