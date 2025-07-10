"This Is Your Country…": Haryana Man's Gesture Towards Marathi Boy Amid Maharashtra Language Row Wins Hearts (Watch Video)

Amid the ongoing language row in Maharashtra, a video from Haryana showing a warm exchange between a local man and a Marathi youth has gone viral on social media. The clip has drawn praise for its powerful message of national unity. In the video, a man, identified by viewers as a “Haryanvi tau,” is seen standing in a field and asking sternly, “Who has come from Maharashtra? Come here.” A young man walks toward him and says he is from Nashik. The farmer then asks the boy to speak in Haryanvi. When the youth replies that he does not know the language, the man questions how he is working in Haryana.

A strong message for those politicians who want to divide India on basis of language - A Haryanvi uncle spotted a Maharashtrian working in fields in Haryana- his response has gone viral on SM



"This is your country. Work anywhere, So what if you can't speak local language" pic.twitter.com/wkSvbxE8UD — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 10, 2025

The boy looks visibly nervous. But in a sudden change of tone, the man smiles, pulls him in for a hug, and says, “This is your country. If not you, then who will work here? Do whatever you want. India is your nation.”

The video was shared on social media by the handle @MeghUpdates and has since gone viral. Users from across India have praised the clip for promoting harmony at a time when tensions over language are rising.

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and MNS have taken a strong stand that anyone living in the state must learn Marathi. The recent circulation of videos showing attacks on migrants in Mumbai has sparked sharp reactions from Hindi-speaking states.

Amid this, the video from Haryana has been described by viewers as a much-needed reminder of India's unity in diversity. Some users posted light-hearted comments, while others called the gesture a beautiful message in difficult times.