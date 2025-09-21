Ticket Collector Sends Instagram Request to Female Passenger, Netizens Outraged

Rail travel is generally considered safe, especially for women, with several security measures in place such as CCTV cameras, Railway Protection Force personnel, and dedicated ladies’ coaches. Despite these precautions, women traveling alone sometimes face disturbing situations. A shocking incident recently highlighted this concern when a young woman shared her frightening experience on social media, raising fresh questions about passenger safety. According to her post on Reddit, she revealed that while traveling by train, the ticket collector (TC) from her coach found her on Instagram and sent her a follow request. She suspected he might have taken her name from the reservation chart, which left her feeling extremely uneasy, as she expected personal information to remain strictly limited to travel purposes.

The incident sparked widespread discussion online, with users offering varied advice. Many suggested that she report the matter, while some advised against confronting the TC directly. One user warned, “Do not accept that request! This is very strange behavior. Accepting it could lead to many unsolicited messages.” Another woman recounted a similar experience, saying a TC who checked her ticket later asked her to follow him, insisting on exchanging contact details. She described feeling small and scared but complied reluctantly. These shared accounts have intensified debates over the safety and privacy of women passengers on trains, emphasizing the need for stricter safeguards and awareness regarding personal data misuse during travel.