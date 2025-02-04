Tiger and Wild Boar Rescued After Falling Into Well During Hunting Chase in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni (Watch Video)

In an unusual and dramatic turn of events on Monday evening, a tiger cub and a wild boar were rescued after they found themselves trapped together in a farm well following a wild chase that took an unexpected turn. The incident took place in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh, where both the predator and prey were forced to wait side by side for rescue, leaving villagers in shock and awe as they gathered around the well.

A tiger and a boar ccidentally fell into a well in Pipariya village near the reaserve. Thanks to the swift action of the Pench Tiger Reserve rescue team, big cat and boar were safely rescued! With expert coordination & care, both animals were pulled out unharmed and released back pic.twitter.com/s8lRZH8mN5 — Pench Tiger Reserve (@PenchMP) February 4, 2025

The drama began when the tiger cub, guided by its natural hunting instincts, began chasing the wild boar. However, things took an unexpected twist when both animals fell into a deep well. Struggling to get back on their feet, neither could escape. The sight of the fierce predator and its prey in such a vulnerable situation stunned the villagers, who quickly gathered around the well. Wildlife rescue teams were alerted, and efforts were underway to safely extract both animals from the well.