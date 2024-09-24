Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Devotee from Telangana Claims Tobacco Found in Prasad (Watch Video)

Concerns have been raised over the holy Tirupati laddu by a devotee from Telangana's Khammam district, who claimed to have found tobacco pieces wrapped in paper in the prasad he took home. The incident comes amid a long-running controversy over the preparation of religious sacrifices using animal fat.

Donthu Padmavati, a resident of Golagudem panchayat, said she found tobacco after visiting the Tirumala temple on September 19. As a sign of heavenly grace, Padmavati, like many other devotees, took back Tirupati laddus to share with her family and neighbors.

Amber (Tobacco/Gutka) cover is found in Tirumala Laddu Prasada

Please don't play with sentiments of the devotees 🙏🙏🙏#TirupatiLaddu#Tirumalapic.twitter.com/8Z4CnN3hk2 — ಕನ್ನಡ ಡೈನಾಸ್ಟಿ (@Kannadadynasty) September 24, 2024

Expressing her deep displeasure, Padmavati said, "When I opened the laddu to distribute, I was horrified to find tobacco pieces wrapped in a small paper. The prasad is considered sacred and it is heartbreaking to find such filth." The revelation has shocked the community of devotees, especially in light of previous claims that animal fat may have been used during the making of the laddus.

Amber (Tobacco/Gutka) cover is found in Tirumala Laddu Prasada

Please don't play with sentiments of the devotees 🙏🙏🙏#TirupatiLaddu#Tirumalapic.twitter.com/8Z4CnN3hk2 — ಕನ್ನಡ ಡೈನಾಸ್ಟಿ (@Kannadadynasty) September 24, 2024

For millions of pilgrims, the Tirupati laddu is a much-loved prasad that represents purity and devotion. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the trust in charge of managing the temple, has quality control procedures in place, but these new allegations have raised questions about them.