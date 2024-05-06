Tornado in US: Dashcam Records Terrifying Video of Cyclonic Storm Devastating Warehouse in Nebraska

A camera mounted to the dashboard of a parked car in a parking lot in the US state of Nebraska captured a truly terrifying video of a destructive tornado that destroyed Garner Industries' warehouse within seconds.

According to reports, nearly 70 workers were working inside the warehouse in Waverly, Nebraska. In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the white-painted building flies away in the air in a few seconds after a massive storm hits it.

Dashcam Video of Tornado in US

New dashcam footage shows the moment when a powerful EF-3 tornado destroyed a warehouse with 70 workers inside



📌#Waverly | #Nebraska



New dashcam footage recorded from the parking lot capturing the moment when a powerful and destructive EF-3 tornado tore through

According to the media reports, the incident occurred on the evening of April 26. However, minor injuries were reported to workers. During the tornado outbreak in the state, multiple houses and buildings collapsed, which resulted in fatalities.