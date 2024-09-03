Trichy Shocker: 15-Year-Old Schoolgirl Dies After Consuming Noodles; 800 Kg of Expired Goods Seized in Tamil Nadu

A 15-year-old girl was found dead in her house at Keela Ambikapuram in Tiruchi after she ate which was prepared a day prior. She is said to have consumed soft drink before going to bed. Her father, who is a railway employee, had left for work in the night. The girl’s family members found her lying motionless and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Police sources said the girl’s family apparently readied to bury the body when information went to the local police. The police sent the body for autopsy to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. The exact cause of the death would be known after obtaining the autopsy report, the sources added. The Ariyamangalam police have registered a case.

An investigation by the Food and Safety Department revealed that noodles were of Chinese origin and had been purchased online. Similar noodles were found at Tiruchirappalli wholesale food business leading to the seizure and disposal of 800kg of expired food items. The wholesale food business was temporarily sealed and a case will be filed against the owner under Section 56 of the Food Safety Standards Act 2006