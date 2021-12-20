Two Monkeys captured allegedly killing puppies in Maharashtra

Since the news is going so viral on social media, that moneys has killed around 80 puppies in Maharashtra's Beed district. According to localities the moneys has been seen throwing puppies from the heights.



And now the Forest officials from Aurangabad on Saturday also saw two monkeys allegedly killing several puppies in the same district. According to localities the monekys has been killing puppies for past three months in order to take revenge, earlier the few star dogs attacked on one money, and to take revenge moneys killed all the puppies of area, according to reports there is not single dog left in the village now.



Where as the official from the sub-divisional office, revenue department in Majalgaon taluk, said there is no proof that the monkeys acted this way to take revenge, he said “This is said to have enraged the monkeys who in retaliation are killing the puppies of dogs as per local residents. But we do not have any proof to back up this theory. Its animal behaviour and we cannot ascertain why they are behaving like this,".



Beed district collector Rabhabinod Sharma also stated that why monkeys targeted puppies, he said “To some extent the news is true. We cannot confirm the figures of deaths either but some puppies of dogs have been killed by monkeys. We also cannot confirm why this is happening, whether they (monkeys) are actually angry with dogs because we do not know animal behaviour.”



P V Munde, senior police inspector of Majalgaon grahmin (rural) police, said: “The issue is true but we do not have any evidence to say how many puppies of dogs have been killed. But yesterday forest officials from Aurangabad came and captured two monkeys.”

However, the fact is still yet to reveal that why monkeys acted this way.