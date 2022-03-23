Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Watch! children playing in bomb shelter at Kyiv metro station, video will leave you heartbroken

A heartbreaking video on social media is going so viral. The video show a little boy at metro stations in Kyiv, finding happiness in little things. The metro station is being used as a bomb shelter by many Ukrainians currently. In the video children can be seen playing in the underground bomb shelter.

The video is posted by Oleksandra Matviichuk, Head of the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), on Twitter. Posting the video Matviichuk captioned it “Childhood in the Kyiv metro, which residents of capital use as a bomb shelter #StandWithUkraine (sic)."

The video had left many people heartbroken, one user wrote “In America, many children have everything. And they complain they are bored. They might take a peek at how these Ukrainian kids entertain themselves living underground. You don’t need a lot to play (sic)."

Meanwhile, it's been one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UN’s recent data shows that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the war began. Early on Wednesday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian forces of seizing a humanitarian convoy near Mangush west of Mariupol. “Employees of the state emergency service and bus drivers have been taken captive,” he said. However, a senior US defence official informed that Russian forces are now inside Mariupol.

