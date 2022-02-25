Ukraine Russia war: Emotional video of Ukrainian soldier and his wife goes viral

Russia and Ukraine are in a middle of a war. Everyone is calling on Russia to end the war. Meanwhile, a variety of photos and videos are going viral on social media. Some videos show horrific scenes following the Russian attack, while others show people fleeing to safety for fear of an attack. Russia, however, is not ready to back down. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has warned Ukraine to drop its weapons, otherwise bloodshed is inevitable. Currently, many videos are appearing on social media. Some are extremely shocking. So there are some who are emotional. The video that has come out now is very emotional. The video shows Ukrainian soldiers saying goodbye to his wife before going to war.

The video, which went viral, shows Ukrainian soldiers saying goodbye to his wife before going to war. The owman can be seen crying in the video. The soldier can be seen saying goodbye to the family with a heavy heart. Meanwhile, the soldier's wife cries. This is a very emotional scene. On the micro-blogging site Twitter, everyone is sharing this highly emotional 15-second video on their account. Netizens could not hold back their tears after watching this video.