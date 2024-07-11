United Airlines Makes Emergency Landing in Orlando After Woman Passenger Bites Flight Attendant Onboard; Video Goes Viral

A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Orlando International Airport in Florida on Tuesday night after a woman passenger allegedly bit off a flight attendant onboard. The incident occurred on onboard Flight 762 from Miami to Newark in New Jersey.

According to a TMZ report, the aggressive passenger shouted at others as the crew calmed down with zip ties. While her wrists were being tied, the woman allegedly bit a flight attendant's shoulder, ripping a piece of his shirt fabric from her uniform.

Passenger Bites Flight Attendant on United Airlines Flight

A video of the onboard United Airlines flight incident went viral on social sites. In the clip, a woman is seen spitting at another passenger in anger, which causes an altercation to break out. The flight was delayed about three and a half hours, reported TMZ.

United Airlines said the woman was then escorted off the plane by police. "Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed," a spokesperson for United Airlines said in a statement to FOX 35.

"We are grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees," Airline further stated.