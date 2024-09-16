UP: Congress Leader Roshni Kushal and Supporters Thrash Man in Varanasi for Issuing Rape Threats on Social Media; Video Surfaces

A Congress leader and worker, Roshni Kushal Jaiswal, and her supporters reached the house of a man in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on September 15 and thrashed him for an alleged social media post. According to her complaint, a BJP supporter named Saffron Rajesh Singh gave her rape threats and made lewd comments against her on social media websites.

Congress woman leader Kushal, along with her supporters, reached alleged Rajesh Singh's home, which falls under Lalpur-Pandeypur police station, and slapped him. There were clashes broke out between the family of Rajesh Singh and Kushal's supporters. Video showed the Congress woman leader slapping the man as her supporters caught hold of him.

So Congressi troll @roshnikushal reached out to a BJP supporter’s home with her supporters to lynch him for allegedly a Social media fight.



Hello @varanasipolice



Did you give the right to lynch Congressi like @roshnikushal?



pic.twitter.com/wr2n994Ibr — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) September 16, 2024

In a viral video, it is seen that Singh's wife and daughter came to rescue him when Kushal and her supporters thrashed him. Video further shows that the accused's family pleading to the crowd to let him go. Within seconds, Rajesh managed to reach inside the home.

Congress Leader Roshni Kushal said that the man passed vulgar comments on her on social media multiple times. She said one fine day, she saw that he threatened to rape her and make her pregnant. "she should be made pregnant and raped," she added.