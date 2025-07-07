UP: Video of Children Parading with 15-Foot Giant Python in Bulandshahr Goes Viral

A 15-foot giant python appeared in the Kotwali Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh. Villagers and children caught the python with their bare hands and made Instagram reels and took selfies on Bulandshahr–Anupshahr road before releasing back it into the wild.

Chaos broke out near Dungra Jat village in the Jahangirabad Kotwali area on Thursday morning, July 3 due to the sudden appearance of the python. A crowd of villagers gathered to see the 15-foot-long reptile. More than a dozen children captured the python and carried it to Bulandshahr road.

Villagers Catch Huge Python in Bulandshahr

बुलंदशहर- जहाँगीराबाद कोतवाली क्षेत्र में 15 फुट का विशाल अजगर निकला। अजगर को ग्रामीणों औऱ बच्चों ने हाथ से ही पकड़ लिया। अनूपशहर मार्ग पर करीब 3 किमी तक अजगर के साथ रोड पर ही रील बनाई गई सेल्फी ली गई। घटनाक्रम की वन विभाग के अधिकारियों को भनक भी नहीं। pic.twitter.com/GdFvGQHEOI — ᴋᴀᴘɪʟ ɢᴏᴜʀ (@GaurBulandshahr) July 6, 2025

The children paraded the python along the road while recording videos. A large crowd of passersby gathered to watch the spectacle. Surprisingly, no one reported the incident to either the police or the forest department. The children eventually released the python into the nearby forest. Forest department officials remained completely unaware of the entire incident.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anupshahr Priyanka Goyal told Dainik Bhaskar that the matter had not yet come to her attention. She said they were seeking information from forest department officials regarding the incident.