US: Whale Topples Boat, Throws Fishermen Into Sea Off New Hampshire Coast; Video Goes Viral

Two fishermen were thrown into icy waters by a humpback whale off the New Hampshire coast in the US state on Tuesday. The incident occurred after a huge whale landed on the boat, tossing both into the chilly waters.

A thrilling incident was recorded on a mobile camera. In the video, a huge black-and-white wale jumps out from the water and mistakenly lands on a small vessel off the coast of Portsmouth. The two fishermen—who were not wearing life jackets—are catapulted into the sea as the vessel flips over.

Whale Crashes Onto Boat off New Hampshire Coast

There is a pissed off whale patrolling the waters of Portsmouth NH today. Head on swivel if you’re out there pic.twitter.com/xQPIHs8ZjN — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) July 23, 2024

Former National Hockey League (NHL) player Ryan Whitney took to his social account to post a viral video. Whitney, while sharing a video, said, “There is a pissed-off whale patrolling the waters of Portsmouth, NH, today. Head on swivel if you’re out there.”

Also Read | Thousands of Gazans on move again, following Israel's evacuation orders: UN.

After seeing this thriller crash between a boat and a whale, other boats surrounding the area raced to their rescue. The US Coast Guard told the New York Post that all parties escaped the terrifying incident without injury, including the whale.

Dianna Schulte, co-founder and director of research for the Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation, told The Post that “It was an accident." The Portsmouth-based marine researcher said the video proves that the 30-foot-long juvenile was feeding when it broke through the surface of the water.