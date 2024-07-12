Uttar Pradesh: At Least 120 Baby Cobras Crawl Out of House in Kushinagar; Video of Snakelets in Bucket Goes Viral

At least over 120 snake hatchlings crawled out of a house in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. According to the reports, the rats' burrows inside the house.

The snakes were found crawling out from the hole of an under-construction house in a village near the Kushinagar district. After the discovery of such large numbers of snakes, panic engulfed areas.

The house owner informed the rescue team about the presence of snakes and the team reached the spot after receiving the information. Snake catcher recovered around 120 baby cobra snakes crawling from under construction house.

Baby Snakes Found in House in UP

In viral video on social media showed that the bucket of babay cobra snakes crawling after a man with stick in his hand touching them.