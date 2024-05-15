Uttar Pradesh: Man Fined Rs 1,000 for Not Wearing Helmet Inside a Audi Car in Jhansi

Traffic police from across the country are coming down hard on those who are violating the new rules as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Now, another bizarre incident has sprung from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. A man has claimed that he has started wearing a helmet while driving his car.

Speaking to New18, Bahadur Singh Parihar said that he had received an e-challan of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet while driving a four-wheeler on Sunday. Parihar said that the challan came on his mobile. It was written in the challan that he was driving his car near the medical intersection without wearing a helmet. Therefore, a fine of one thousand rupees was imposed on him.

According to him, the challan clearly states his car number and the reason for the penalty imposed. Now, he is wearing a helmet inside his four-wheeler as a sign of protest.