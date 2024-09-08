Uttar Pradesh: Policeman Slaps Bike Rider, Rider Responds with Slap in Lucknow, Video Goes Viral

A video of Man slapping police officer in response of his slap has gone viral on social media. This video is from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow area. As shown in video police officers stopped the riders as they were violating the traffic rules. Eyewitness says that the police officer slap came after brief exchange of words. In response to which the young man slapped police officer back. The confrontation drew the attention of passersby and quickly escalated into a heated scene.

Authorities have not released a formal statement regarding the incident, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the altercation. Both parties involved are expected to face disciplinary action as the situation is reviewed by local law enforcement officials.

