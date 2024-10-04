Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Married Couple Cheats 60-Year-Old of ₹35 Crore with False Age-Reversal Claim

A couple in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has swindled numerous elderly individuals out of ₹35 crore by claiming they could restore their youth using an "Israel-made time machine." Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife Rashmi Dubey established a therapy center called Revival World in Kanpur, asserting that they possessed a machine imported from Israel capable of turning a 60-year-old into a 25-year-old, according to police reports. They assured their clients that they could rejuvenate the elderly through "oxygen therapy."

The couple, Rashmi and Rajeev Dubey, opened a therapy centre called ‘Revival World’ in Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur, and enticed potential clients by promising “oxygen therapy” inside a time machine from Israel that would reverse all effects of aging and pollution. They particularly targeted the elderly with claims that the extremely high levels of pollution in Kanpur had accelerated their aging process and their “oxygen therapy” could make them look young instantly. ACP Anjali Vishwakarma told The Times of India, that each of the sessions in the time machine was priced at ₹90,000.

She also stated that the service had turned into a pyramid scheme where people could avail discounts for referrals to others, expanding their customer base. Renu Singh Chandel, one of three victims of the fraud who filed a complaint, said that she was offered a free session if she introduced the service to others and had brought along several people for the treatment.A total of ₹35 crore was fleeced from the elderly, with 25 cases noted till now, according to the police, and more victims are likely to come forward. Police are looking to identify other victims and are on the hunt for Rajeev and Rashmi, against whom an FIR has been filed as well. Airports have been alerted in case the two attempt to flee the country.



