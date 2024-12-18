Uttarakhand: Girls Fight Over Boyfriend in Dehradun's Raipur Area Sparks Online Buzz, Video Goes Viral

It is said that people can go up to any extend to conquer their love and this viral video is an example of that. A video of two young girls fighting over a boy is buzzing on social media. In video fierce fight between two young women in the Raipur area of Dehradun has gone viral on social media. The altercation, sparked by a dispute over a shared boyfriend, escalated into a physical confrontation on the road, with both girls pulling each other's hair and striking one another. Bystanders attempted to intervene, but neither girl heeded their pleas.

The video captures the intense brawl in Uttarakhand, drawing mixed reactions online. While some view it as entertainment, others consider it a shameful display.

देवभूमि की देवियां..

बीच सड़क पर लड़ रही लड़कियों का ये वीडियो उत्तराखंड का है.. एक दूसरे को गिरा गिरा कर पीट रहीं.. एक से बढ़कर एक गालियां मुंह से निकल रहीं.. लड़ने में कपड़ों का भी ख्याल नहीं.. लोग तमाशा देख रहे.. ऐसी लड़ाई कि लड़के भी शरमा जाएं.. कहां जा रहा समाज?? pic.twitter.com/zlc7Tz4k4K — Vivek K. Tripathi (@meevkt) December 17, 2024

The police have initiated an investigation, and social media users are questioning whether charges will be filed against the girls, noting that their behavior reflects poorly on society.