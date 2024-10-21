Uttarakhand: Huge Python Stops Traffic on Dehradun Road, Video Goes Viral

A huge Indian Rock Python was seen crossing a road in Dehradun amid heavy rain in Uttarakhand on Sunday night, October 20. The video, which was recorded by standards, went viral on social media. As the video garnered attention, netizens voiced concern regarding traffic management at night around the area.

The snake was spotted as the Dehradun district was inundated with heavy rains on Sunday. In a viral video, it can be seen a huge Python about 8 to 9-foot crawling in the middle of the road. In a 1.15-minute clip, bystanders can be heard saying "Azghar" in the excitement.

Huge Python Spotted on Road in Uttarakhand

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday expected light rain in some parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts. The temperature of the plains may also drop due to the rain in the mountainous areas.

The cold has started increasing at night in Dehradun. However, the heat remains during the day. There is a chill in the morning and evening. The weather in the mountainous areas has become pleasant, which is also increasing the number of pilgrims coming for the Chardham Yatra.